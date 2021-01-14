SPOKANE, WA- Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has declared a civil emergency in the wake of the windstorm in effort to speed up the accessing and deployment of resources to clear debris that is impacting public safety.
The order is limited for emergencies that require immediate preservation of order or public health, or for restoration "to a condition of usefulness" of any public property that has been damaged or destroyed by accident, or for public relief from calamity.
Woodward evaluated the damage Wednesday afternoon while touring the city. A press release says she made the decision to issue the emergency declaration after consulting with city team, receiving input from community partners, and her own observations.
“Our neighborhoods suffered significant impact during the windstorm that left a path of destruction,” Mayor Woodward said, “Unfortunately, the devastation adds to the things our neighbors, friends, loved ones, and business owners have already been grappling with for nearly a year now. Speeding up the cleanup process is a small way for the city to show its support for a weary community.”
Damage assessments are still being compiled following the storm. So far, around 250 trees have been reported down or seriously damaged on city streets and parks. Power outages also knocked out power to some traffic control lights and fire stations, as well as disrupting city services. Power has since been restored to traffic signals and fire stations.
The declaration goes into effect immediately and will remain in place until it is lifted. It's expected that storm cleanup could take weeks. City residents with a current utility bill call take debris from the storm to the Waste to Energy Facility free of charge beginning Friday, January 15th and running through Saturday, January 30th. Subscribers of Solid Waste Collection can expect curbside clean green pickup the week of January 18th.
Storm cleanup information is also available on the city's website. If you see any trees blocking roadways, report them to 3-1-1. For trees entangled with power lines, call Avista at 1-800-227-9187. (Answer “yes” when asked if you want to report an urgent issue.) If downed power lines pose an emergency, don't approach them and call 9-1-1.
