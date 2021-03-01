Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has issued a "Declaration of Civil Emergency" for Peaceful Valley following a hill slide.
According to the City of Spokane, the hill slide in Peaceful Valley is threatening the foundations of numerous buildings and could cause a rock retaining wall to topple.
Due to the slide, Clarke Avenue has remained blocked for multiple weeks.
The Declaration of Civil Emergency states that the hill slide is likely due to the very wet weather in January.
The declaration frees up money to be used to stabilize the hill.
