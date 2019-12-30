Mayor-elect Nadine Woodward is being sworn into office as Spokane's 45th elected mayor today, and there's going to be a lot more going on than just speeches and standing around waiting, because Spokane is throwing their new mayor a party.
Today at noon at the pavilion, there’s going to be performances, singing, dancing, and then, Woodward will take the oath of office.
An inauguration reception follows after she's sworn in, from 5 to 7 Monday night at the pavilion lobby. There's going to be food, drinks, and a chance to chat with Woodward.
The top four things she wants to get done during her time as mayor are provide more jobs, have safer neighborhoods, work together as a community, and respond to our city's homelessness with compassion and long-term care options.
Both of these events are free, and everyone is welcome to come meet Spokane's new mayor.
