Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is calling on City of Spokane legal and human resources, along with an outside firm, to investigate allegations made by Cupid Alexander, the city's Neighborhoods, Housing, and Human Services director, that he was subject to racist discrimination by City Administrator Johnnie Perkins.
Alexander alleges that Perkins mistreated him, pointing to examples in an email where he believes Perkins discriminated against him based on the fact that he is Black.
Now, Mayor Woodward has ordered an investigation into those claims. In a statement announcing the order from the Mayor, the city says that the legal and human resources department will contract the outside firm while also serving as a point of contact between the firm and the parties involved.
“The allegations raised in an email yesterday morning are very serious and carry implications for our organization and community,” Mayor Woodward said, “We are taking immediate steps to determine the facts and it will require the City to seek outside assistance to conduct that investigation. Employees and the public needs to know that if they raise concerns they will be taken seriously.”
The City adds that employees have several ways to report "concerning behavior," including notifying a supervisor, contacting human resources, calling an anonymous tip line, or filing a complaint online.