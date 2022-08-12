SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington Governor Jay Inslee is asking all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of Dan Patterson, the Spokane Valley Firefighter who went into cardiac arrest shortly after a shift and died on Aug. 4.
I am deeply saddened by the passing of @SpokaneValleyFD firefighter Dan Patterson. All U.S. and state flags should be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, August 12th, in his honor.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) August 11, 2022
In response, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered all flags at city facilities lowered.
“The loved ones of Firefighter Dan Patterson and his fire department colleagues are in our thoughts and prayers,” said Mayor Woodward. “We will remember him for his dedication to the Spokane community. We continue to send our support to the Spokane Valley Fire Department and appreciate their continued service during this extremely difficult time.”