Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has officially proclaimed a housing emergency in Spokane Monday and suggested actions that the administration and City Council could take to address it.
Woodward highlighted several reasons for the proclamation, including increasing home prices and all-time low apartment vacancies.
“We are at a crossroads in our community and with this proclamation I am taking immediate action to address the critical housing needs in our city,” Mayor Woodward said in a press release, “These initial steps will take advantage of some existing market momentum and help sustain it.”
Woodward proposing more than two dozen actions that can be taken by the administration in partnership with the City Council to improve housing availability.
Some of those notable actions, the City says, include:
- Reducing the full-route plan review timeline for residential projects from about six weeks currently to two weeks by September 30
- Prioritizing hiring to focus on delivering housing outcomes
- Expanding the use of consultants to augment staff and more quickly accommodate the record volume of development and building activity
- Developing a framework that streamlines and incentivizes the conversion of commercial spaces into residential and mixed use
- Enhancing assistance for navigating regulations on smaller units and infill development in the form of a concierge service
- Maximizing the use of existing revenue sources made available through recent state legislation
The City also says that Woodward’s proposal also contemplates working with the legislative branch of government on budgetary and municipal code solutions, among them:
- Staffing additions to support permitting review needs
- Amending land use requirements, including parking and setback considerations, to increase the number of attached residential units to greater than two outside of a planned unit development
- Reducing fees on simple plan review processes
- Appropriating funds to continue and expand incentive programs to meet strategic investment needs
- Loosening restrictions on accessory dwelling units to reduce parking requirements, remove owner-occupancy requirements, add flexibility for size and dimensions, reduce some fees, and allow them in all residential zones
You can read Mayor Woodward's entire proclamation here.
Many of these potential actions are expected to considered by the City Council during their legislative meeting Monday night.