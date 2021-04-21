SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward showed her support in a video Wednesday for the downtown stadium proposed by Spokane Public Schools (SPS).
"The downtown location the school board is considering offers budget flexibility for years to come. It creates more equitable access to students it serves through athletics and extracurricular activities and establishes a partnership to maximize the use of the stadium in a central location," Woodward said in the video.
SPS plans to discuss 'potential action' for the stadium in their meeting Wednesday evening.