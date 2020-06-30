MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert has issued a public health emergency order requiring face coverings and six-foot social distancing in the city.
The order, which was issued due to significant increases in COVID-19 cases and escalating concerns about exposure, goes into effect at midnight on July 2. The Moscow City Council will then consider the order at their regular meeting on July 7.
"In light of current cases and a trend towards a significant resurgence of COVID-19 infections and exposure in Moscow, it is prudent to assess the public health risks to the community as a whole," Lambert said in a release on Tuesday, June 30.
In addition, the pool opening at the Hamilton Lowe Aquatic Center, which was originally scheduled for July 1, has been delayed until further notice.
