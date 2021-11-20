SPOKANE, Wash. - Mayor Nadine Woodward signed a proclamation earlier this month declaring November 20th, 27th, and December 4th, 11th, and 18th official Small Business Saturdays.
According to the proclamation, Spokane has over 10,000 small businesses with fewer than ten employees. These businesses offer, "A vibrant source of innovation, creativity, and competition," and are essential to the growth and economy of the city.
The proclamation encourages residents to support local businesses during the holiday season, and to show patience, kindness, and gratitude to owners and employees. It also emphasizes the need to continue practicing safety measures to keep others safe, including wearing a face covering.
Small Business Saturday was first observed on November 27th, 2010 and was created by American Express and partners to promote small business owners and encourage customers to give their patronage to local shops. It has grown in popularity since then, becoming an anticipated staple of the season for many small businesses and even influencing other countries to adopt the day, despite not celebrating Thanksgiving.