Mayor Woodward Addresses Council declares January Human Trafficking awareness month

SPOKANE, Wash, - Spirits were high Monday as the newly elected Mayor Nadine Woodward, and City Council President Breean Beggs started 2020 on a positive note. Mayor Woodward spoke to the council and listened in on public comment.
It's no secret that former mayor David Condon and former Council President Ben Stuckart didn't see eye to eye. Both Mayor Woodward and President Beggs hope to change that. Mayor Woodward says she wants to "hit the reset button and start with a positive working relationship. "No one that I have spoken to has recalled a time since moving to the strong mayor form of government that the mayor has joined you here. My presence here with you is my commitment to collaboration," said Mayor Woodward.
City Council President Beggs echoed the mayor's message "We're co-equal branches and what I've learned in my four years is that either one of us has just enough power to stop the other. But without collaboration, we can't get anything great done."
Mayor Woodward didn't waste any time getting down to business. During the meeting, she made her first official order as mayor naming January Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Spokane.
She addressed her constituents and the city council about what she hopes to get done with their help like making sure police have the right tools to help them fight crime "We have already begun work on bringing the downtown precinct back into the core, and I hope all of you will join me in that effort."
The mayor also called for a collaborative approach on Spokane's hot button issue of homelessness and housing stability, calling it complex. Woodward added that it would be vital to work together to get results on the topic of homelessness. "As for my administration's priorities, I have been clear to focus on working together, providing our most vulnerable a path to self-sufficiency. That is a hand up. Not just a handout."
Woodward also named her cabinet of people who will be serving as heads of city departments. It passed in a 5 to 1 vote with Councilwoman Stratton, the only person to vote no. The mayor says her new city administrator plans to attend every city council meeting which council president Beggs says he's looking forward to.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.