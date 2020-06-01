SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson have announced they will hold a news conference for noon today in front of the downtown Nike store. They will be joined by leaders from Spokane’s African American community.
They will discuss the violence last night, community response this morning, and preparedness for this evening.
Mayor Woodward told KHQ that 150 members of the National Guard are expected to be in Spokane by Monday afternoon.
You can watch that news conference on KHQ as well as on KHQ.com
