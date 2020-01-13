SPOKANE, Wash. - Mayor Nadine Woodward has announced three additional appointments to senior leadership positions in her administration.
According to a release from the city of Spokane, Woodward has appointed Tonya Wallace as Chief Financial Officer, Brian Coddington as Director of Communications and Marketing and Tom Bartridge as Interim Director of Human Resources.
The appointments will be forwarded to the Spokane City Council for confirmation.
"I am so pleased to announce my choices for these key positions in my administration," Woodward said in the release. "Their knowledge, experience and heart for public service will complement the team that we already have in place."
The new directors are anticipated to begin work in their new capacities at the City in February.
The City of Spokane also provided the following background information on each of Woodward's new appointments:
- Tonya Wallace has been serving as Chief Budget Officer at Spokane County since 2017. Previously, she worked for the City of Boise for nearly 20 years in progressively more responsible financial and strategic roles. She also worked in the banking industry.
- Brian Coddington has been the Community Relations Director at Spokane Public Schools since July 2018. He previously served as the Director of Communications & Marketing for the City of Spokane for more than five years and came to the City from Hill & Knowlton Strategies, a national public relations firm.
- Tom Bartridge has been serving as Mayor Woodward’s Transition Director since she was elected in November. Bartridge spent more than two decades serving in human resources roles for major companies in the Middle East, including ADNOC, Eagle Hills, Future Pipe Industries and Emaar, before returning home to Spokane recently. His experience also includes time in human resources and training for the U.S. Air Force. He will serve in an interim capacity in Human Resources to help fill additional key positions with the planned retirement of current Human Resources Director Chris Cavanaugh.
