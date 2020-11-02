SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has appointed Cupid Alexander as the new director for the Neighborhoods, Housing, and Human Services (NHHS) division.
According to a release from the City of Spokane, Cupid Alexander has overseen policy development, engagement, and oversight and implementation for housing and economic development in the City of Portland.
Much of Alexander's career has focused on issues related to homelessness.
The NHHS oversees programs designed to connect people, neighborhoods, and organizations to resources and services to build healthy neighborhoods.
“I am really excited to get started in a great city with a talented and supportive team that speaks very highly of the community and stakeholder engagement in Spokane,” Alexander said. “I believe in bringing people together and working collaboratively to achieve a great outcome.”
The Spokane City Council is set to consider Alexander’s confirmation on November 9 and he would start at the City on November 16.
