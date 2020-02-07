SPOKANE, Wash. - On Friday, Mayor Nadine Woodward outlined four priorities for the city of Spokane during her first State of the City Address.
Woodward said she and her team spent the first month of her term in office developing the plan of action, which includes four points.
- Expand the city's economic growth
- Reduce the number of homeless people
- Create new housing opportunities
- improve public safety
During the half-hour address, Woodward said all four of her priorities are intertwined and working on just one of them means working on all of them.
"You can't improve housing without a strong economy. You can't look at homelessness without considering housing, and a growing metro area requires supporting and increasing our public safety. So they all dovetail," Woodward said.
Woodward said there are two things she plans to do first: create a housing task force and move a police precinct to the downtown core. She said another announcement about the precinct will be on its way in about two weeks.
