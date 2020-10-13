SPOKANE, Wash. - The Mayor of Spokane, Nadine Woodward, addressed to the city council with her plans for the budget and the City moving forward through the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the the Spokane City Charter, the mayor is to annually, at the second meeting of the City Council in October, give a statement of the conditions and affairs of the City.
The mayor started off her speech by saying that she wants to let the people of Spokane know that the City is stable.
Her speech focused on the 2021 proposed budget, and her new 100 day plan.
In that plan, it includes hiring a neighborhood housing and human services director to improve neighborhoods and the regional homelessness system.
The mayor also said she hopes to bring in a new planning director to identify new ways for the city to grow and thrive well beyond the pandemic.
Along with finalizing a contract with the Spokane Police Guild, the mayor said she feels it’s of key importance to also work jointly and advance the relationship with the city council.
On the financial front the mayor saying that sales tax is down 5.1% city wide and is down 24% just in downtown.
In her speech she said that she will continue to advocate for Spokane’s economy and a path forward working with health experts to develop safety protocols.
