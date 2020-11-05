SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday morning, Mayor Nadine Woodward voiced her support of the Spokane Regional Health District boards decision to vote on the termination of Dr. Lutz.
Woodward wrote saying, "I am writing to express my support for a board decision on the future of the health officer that prioritizes greater collaboration in solving this overwhelming community challenge because that is when we have been at our best."
Woodward recognized that she had initially been reserved with her opinions, saying "the scale, duration, and impact of the global health pandemic is a challenge unlike anything most of us have faced in our lifetimes."
She then added "I can no longer sit largely silent. My initial reaction when I first heard the news was it's the best news I've heard in a long time and that I support Administrator Clark's decision."
She defended those statements by adding that she, like the rest of the community, is frustrated in the lack of progress being made in the efforts to stop the spread of the virus. She says "I think it's time to take a different approach."
