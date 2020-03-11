SPOKANE, Wash. - As the City of Spokane nears its busiest season for large events, Mayor Nadine Woodward said there are no limitations on large social gatherings just yet.
In the meantime, city officials are urging residents to practice "social distancing" at the request of public health officials.
That includes telecommuting for work, postponing non-essential meetings and siting at least six-feet away from someone during a meeting.
City Workplace & Event Guidelines
The City of Spokane is urging organizations that plan to hold events in the coming months to review their contingency plans and voluntarily postpone or cancel events involving 250 people or more.
Dr. Bob Lutz with the Spokane Regional Health District echoed Mayor Woodward's directive about contingency plans for organizations.
"We should be preparing for COVID-19 in our community," Dr. Lutz said.
City officials are also asking residents to avoid making a trip to Spokane City Hall, and to instead take advantage of the city's online portal to pay parking tickets or file any other requests. You can find the city's website by clicking here.
Public Transportation
During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Woodward said that Spokane Transportation Association buses are being sanitized each night after their last routes to prevent the virus from spreading via the public transportation system.
There are no plans to suspend public transportation in Spokane County at this time.
Homeless Services
The City of Spokane's Community Housing and Human Services Department is preparing for the spread of COVID-19 in Spokane's homeless population. A incident management team is meeting weekly with homeless service providers in Spokane to coordinate a response plan.
The incident management team is also conducting baseline assessments, developing a contingency plan and evaluating if they will need to adjust the types of services provided.
Organizations are also working with the incident management team to evaluate locations for isolation shelters or if some shelters may have extra space for isolation.
City Health Guidelines
City of Spokane public health officials are following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it comes to limiting the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, you will be instructed to isolate yourself and restrict your contact with others until you feel better. That means avoiding leaving your house, working from home and even getting your groceries delivered.
According to CDC guidelines, you must be fever free without the aid of medication for at least 72 hours, or you must be symptom free for 7 days or more, whichever is a longer period of time.
