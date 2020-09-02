City of Spokane Mayor, Nadine Woodward, is questioning Governor Jay Inslee on Twitter after he said Washington has a strong economy thanks to a high minimum wage.
Mayor Woodward asking Gov. Inslee, "what am I missing here?"
On Wednesday, Gov. Inslee tweeted, "the minimum wage in Washington is higher than any other state. And guess what? Our economy is stronger for it. Because Washingtonians know that our economy thrives when people have more money in their pockets."
In response, Mayor Woodward tweeted, "our economy is stronger? Who’s even working??? We’ve been shutdown since March, #SpokaneCounty has been in Phase 2 for three months, businesses are barely surviving and the clock is ticking for those that increased capacity outside this summer. What am I missing here?"
According to the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries, the 2020 minimum wage is $13.50 per hour.
In Seattle the minimum wage if $15.75 and in SeaTac the minimum wage is $16.34.
