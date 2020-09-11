SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Woodward's social media posts are drawing more heated attention to one of the most controversial measures in years -- whether to add fluoride to the city's water.
On Wednesday, Mayor Woodward reposted a tweet from an account called 'Grain of Sand." The anti-fluoride user tweeted at the mayor directly saying in part, "I feel there is an agenda being pushed to circumvent the will of the people."
The mayor retweeted the message and added, "You're right! The will of the people is being circumvented. It's being pushed as a COVID "emergency" to prevent my ability to veto it. BTW, just .3% of our water supply is ingested."
You’re right! The will of the people is being circumvented. It’s being pushed as a COVID “emergency” to prevent my ability to veto it. BTW, just .3% of our water supply is ingested. pic.twitter.com/75FQfRYqUV— Mayor Nadine Woodward (@MayorSpokane) September 10, 2020
A closer look at Grain of Sand's profile reveals some tweets that support the conspiracy group QAnon and others that say 9/11 and the COVID-19 pandemic are hoaxes. Mayor Woodward said the retweet does not mean she endorses those messages.
"I get thousands of pieces of email every month and there's no way to vet out everyone who has a question," Woodward said. "I didn't vet out this person, but I answered the question that was directed to me and that's why I retweeted his question or her question or whoever it was."
On Friday afternoon, Mayor Woodward tweeted an update that reads, "To be clear - my previous tweet about fluoridating Spokane's water was an answer to a question directed to me. Nothing else! Thank you."
To be clear - my previous tweet about fluoridating Spokane’s water was an answer to a question directed to me. Nothing else! Thank you.— Mayor Nadine Woodward (@MayorSpokane) September 11, 2020
Coming up tonight at 11, KHQ will explain why the public doesn't get to vote on this like in years past and how COVID factors into the equation. The Spokane City Council will make the decision on Monday.
