There's a major change happening in a Spokane mayoral candidate's campaign.
Candidate and former TV news anchor Nadine Woodward's communications director, Abra Belke, has resigned.
In a post on her blog, 'The Work Edit,' Belke said, "Earlier this year, I accepted a job managing a local campaign. Over time, it became obvious that my advice was falling on deaf ears. When I realized that the candidate had a very different vision of how the campaign should proceed, I demoted myself from manager to communications director. But even that drastic step couldn’t stop the hourly nightmares that kept me from sleeping or the churning ulcer that burned me to my core.
Eventually, I accepted that staying with the campaign was detrimental to my mental and physical health. Making the decision to leave was one of the most challenging moments of my career. But when you work in politics, you’re responsible for the people you help put into office, and I didn’t want my talents backing someone I now felt uncomfortable supporting."
Looking at Belke's Twitter page, a recent tweet seems to show she had been struggling with her role in Woodward's campaign.
In mid-June, she tweeted, "Campaign Managers: I need your best time and candidate management tips. I feel like I am constantly dropping the ball."
Throughout her social media platforms, Belke doesn't elaborate on why she no longer feels comfortable supporting Woodward for mayor.
We reached out to her and the campaign for comment, but so far neither Belke or Nadine Woodward has responded.
