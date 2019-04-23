A McCall firefighter scaled a tree in order to rescue a pilot who crashed into the top of it Monday night near Poorman Creek.
McCall Fire & EMS and Valley County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene a few miles out of McCall up Border Lake Rd. The 79-year-old pilot had called 911 reporting that his plane crashed and was hanging up in the trees.
Crews responded via snowmobile equipped with rope rescue and climbing gear and two Life Flight helicopters were dispatched nearby for possible assistance. The Piper Cub PA-18 plane was found approximately 60 feet up on the tree. Crews could verbally communicate with the pilot.
Firefighter Randy Acker, who owns and operates a hazardous tree removal company, arrived and said he was comfortable with climbing the tree after assessing it. After climbing to the top of the tree while limbing it as he went up, Acker secure the plane with webbing to the tree top before making contact with the pilot. Acker got a safety harness on the pilot and he was belayed down safely.
Acker stated that the airplane felt remarkably stable in the tree and said that "it felt like another day at work, climbing and limbing a tree."
No injuries were reported, according to a source.