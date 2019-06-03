For one day only, McDonald's will accept any foreign currency for purchase of specific items on its U.S. menu.
Marking the launch of its "Worldwide Favorites Menu", the fast food giant will accept any amount of foreign currency you have from 2 pm to 5 pm on Thursday for the purchase of any of the four items on their new international menu.
The Worldwide Favorites Menu which features the Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands, the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada and the Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia launches nationwide on Wednesday.
The deal is limited to one piece of foreign cash per customer.