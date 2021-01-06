As protesters breach the U.S. Capitol building, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is telling the protesters to stop the attack on police.
She writes on Twitter that it is these people's rights to protest peacefully but breaching security is not.
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers told KHQ that she is in the evacuation group and is making her way off the chamber floor.
Her staff told KHQ she is safe.
Read the full statement here:
"Stop these attacks on Capitol Police who serve to protect the People's House. Protesting peacefully is your right. Violence, aggression, and breaching security perimeters are not. Stop this now."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.