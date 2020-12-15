Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers issued a statement Tuesday congratulating President-Elect Joe Biden after the Electoral College voted to elect him as President of the United States.
In the statement, she also thanks President Trump for his leadership over the last four years.
McMorris-Rodgers said in the statement she hopes to find common ground with President-Elect Joe Biden.
Read the full statement:
“I want to thank President Trump for four years of strong leadership for our country. Even this week, we are seeing the results of his vision with the approval and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine far more quickly than experts said was possible. I also want to congratulate former U.S. Senator and Vice President Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States. While we may disagree, particularly on issues like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, my goal is to find common ground when possible to get results for people in Eastern Washington. I will also be committed to holding the Biden administration accountable to protect life and free speech, fight for freedom, and to ensure we renew, rebuild, and restore the American Dream. It takes each one of us doing our part to build a more perfect union.”
