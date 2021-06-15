MALDEN, Wash. - Nine months after the towns of Malden and Pine City was ravaged by the Babb Road Fire, a new bill will be introduced to Congress in hopes to streamline and speed up the process of disaster relief.
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-WA, said she will introduce the "Malden Act."
"What it will do is really expedite the deployment of disaster assistance to rural communities that are impacted by natural disasters," McMorris Rodgers said.
Malden and Pine City were destroyed by the Babb Road Fire on September 7, 2020, and did not receive national disaster relief until February 4, 2021, 150 days later.
The Malden Act has three key items:
- Requires the president to approve or reject a disaster declaration within 30 days. If the president does not decide in the time frame, the request is automatically approved.
- FEMA will guide local emergency management on developing recovering team and help identify short and long term resources.
- The bill instructions FEMA to make disaster caseworkers available for rural areas if individual funding assistance is denied.
In February, Malden's request for individual funding from FEMA was denied. FEMA said they " determined that the impact to the individuals and households from this event was not of such severity and magnitude to warrant the designation."
The Babb Road Fire destroyed 189 buildings, roughly 80% of the town. Ninety-one of those buildings were homes.
"Despite a lot of work, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done," McMorris Rodgers said about the rebuilding effort in Malden and Pine City.
"The U.S. Postal Service has committed to funding a post office with will be part of the new municipal building in Malden," McMorris Rodgers said.