WASHINGTON - The House voted Tuesday to block President Donald Trump's emergency declaration intended on funding a border wall.
According to the Associated Press, the measure passed with a 245-182, with 13 Republicans joining Democrats.
Among the Republicans who joined was Eastern Washington Congresswoman, Cathy McMorris Rodgers.
“I’m 100 percent in favor of President Trump’s wall, and today’s vote had nothing to do with the need to build it,” said Cathy. “Article I of the Constitution gives the legislative branch the exclusive power to make laws and set funding priorities.When that power is delegated to the executive or judicial branches, Representatives become elected bystanders and ‘We the People’ no longer have a voice. For that reason-- the same reason I was against President Obama using his ‘pen and phone,’ I voted to disapprove of the national security declaration.”
The Senate now has 18 days to vote on the same resolution. If it passes, President Trump can then issue a veto.
Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell says he can't say whether the Republican-controlled Senate will approve the resolution.