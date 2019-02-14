Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW AND LOCAL FREEZING RAIN FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON... .MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW IS EXPECTED OVER PORTIONS OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING. HEAVIEST SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED OVER THE WATERVILLE PLATEAU, WENATCHEE AREA AND INTO THE EAST SLOPES OF THE NORTHERN CASCADES. FURTHER WEST WILL BE A THREAT OF FREEZING RAIN OVER PORTIONS OF THE MOSES LAKE AREA AND UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...LA CROSSE, SPOKANE, CHENEY, AND DAVENPORT. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&