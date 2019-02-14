SPOKANE, Wash. - Following President Trump's announced intentions to declare a national emergency at the southern border, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers has released a statement.
McMorris Rodgers' statement is as follows:
"While I share President Trump's concerns about the important need to secure our southern border and his frustrations with Democrats' refusal to keep our country secure, this is not the right approach to achieve our shared goal. I do not support this decision because declaring a national emergency sets a very dangerous precedent that undermines our constitutional separation of powers. By circumventing Congress and Article I of the Constitution, President Trump is opening the door for any future president to act alone without Congressional approval.
"If elected president, how would Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders use this precedent for a national disaster declaration to force the Green New Deal on the American people?"