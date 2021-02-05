SPOKANE, Wash. - Later today, U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) will be introducing legislation aimed at helping Washingtonians with pre-existing health conditions get health care coverage without added struggle.
McMorris Rodgers is a senior-ranking member of the Republican party and is the lead Republican on the Energy and Commerce committee.
The legislation being introduced will be called the Pre-Existing Conditions Act of 2021. This will be the first bill she will introduce since being named the lead Republican on the committee. The Congresswoman's office said the legislation will send a clear message that she's committed to taking action when it comes to protecting Americans with pre-existing conditions.
MAIN POINTS SHE HOPES TO ACHIEVE WITH THE BILL:
- Guaranteed access to health care coverage
- Prohibiting pre-existing benefit exclusions
- Banning a premium rating based on health status
McMorris Rodgers' office said the legislation puts into place critical safeguards for people with pre-existing health conditions, and that she's hoping to build a foundation to reform health care in America.