Mead Cheer

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Following their first state title in school history, the Mead High School Cheer team came in second place at the 2023 USA Spirit Nationals finals in Anaheim, California on Sunday!

The team is made up of 19 athletes, 10 of whom are seniors. At the WIAA Cheerleading Tournament on Feb. 3, Mead won their very first state title for cheer in school history, tying for second place in the 2A/3A Game Day Large category and winning first in 1A/2A/3A Non-Tumbling Medium. 

