MEAD, Wash. - The Mead High School cheerleaders continue their rise to victory after an outstanding performance at the 2023 USA Spirit Nationals in California.
In a post on Instagram, the Mead High School Cheer Team announced they have advanced through semi-finals, and will compete in the second day of competition.
BIG UPDATE FROM @MeadHighSchool CHEER! @KHQLocalNews https://t.co/67alkHBj6q pic.twitter.com/Adlo6xnsu4— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) February 24, 2023
Last Updated: Feb. 24 at 3:50 a.m.
Right now, cheerleaders from Mead High School are celebrating a big victory as they make their way to California for the 2023 USA Spirit Nationals.
The team is made up of 19 athletes, 10 of whom are seniors. At the WIAA Cheerleading Tournament on Feb. 3, Mead won their very first state title for cheer in school history, tying for second place in the 2A/3A Game Day Large category and winning first in 1A/2A/3A Non-Tumbling Medium.
Head Coach Katherine Melka says this win has been a combination of their enthusiasm and hard work over the past several months.
Melka says the team is electric with energy right now, and whether they win or lose, they are excited to bring back new experiences from Nationals to fuel next year's performance.
The USA Spirit Nationals began in 1986, and this year over 7,000 athletes are participating. The team competes in the afternoon on Friday, Feb. 24, where they hope to move on as finalists on Saturday.
If you'd like to watch the team compete, there's no need to book it down to Anaheim. Fans at home can watch a livestream of the event on Varsity TV at the competition website!