Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero through Friday morning. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...The coldest wind chill readings will occur Friday morning. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. &&