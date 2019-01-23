MEAD, Wash. - The choir at Mead High School has made the cut during a selective process and earned an invite to a nationally-acclaimed jazz festival in April.

Mead's choir was selected as one of eight high school vocal jazz groups out of a field of 137 to be invited to compete at the Monterey Next Generation Jazz Festival.

Mead was the lone comprehensive high school to make the cut. The jazz choir is directed by Mike Saccomanno.

The festival will be held on April 5-7 in Monterey, Calif. at the Monterey Conference Center. According to its website, the festival invites over 1,300 of the nation's top student musicians to perform, welcoming middle school, high school and collegiate groups for a variety of musical categories.