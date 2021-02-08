Mead High School is offering grief counseling after a student died over the weekend in a Spokane Valley shooting.
According to Mead High School, 16-year-old Owar Opiew was a sophomore and passed away on Sunday.
In a letter sent to parents, the Mead High School Principal writes, "death can be difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden and someone we love. People can experience a range of emotions including shock, sadness, and confusion."
During the school day, students can ask their teacher to be excused from class to speak with counselors in Student Services.
Opiew was killed over the weekend at a party.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said responding deputies found him lying on the ground, surrounded by people.
Deputies attempted to save him but were unsuccessful.
Major Crime Detectives is investigating the shooting death but received little information from the party attendees.
Preliminary information indicates that the shooting is possibly gang-related and not a random incident.
Anyone will information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10015890.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.