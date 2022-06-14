MEAD, Wash. - A hateful message traveled through the halls of Mead High School (MHS) last week.
At first glance, a letter that was posted on school bathroom walls looked like a real warning to students and parents, with Mead School District (MSD), MHS, and the Washington Department of Health all represented.
“Attention,” it starts, “Emergency Announcement for Monkey Pox.”
But that is where any sense of legitimacy ends. The letter turned from a warning into an attack, targeting members of the LGBTQ+ community.
“It’s definitely discouraging to know that there are kids at the school who actually believe that kind of stuff,” MHS student, Sam Fay, said.
Countless homophobic slurs, many of them simply difficult to look at, along with baseless accusations against the LGBTQ+ community are written in the letter. The main accusation leveled is the claim any student who is lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer is responsible for the spread of the Monkey Pox disease.
"They used the format that the school uses for most notices that they would end up putting up, to make it seem like it was from the school,” MHS Student Emma Lindley said. “Obviously, it wasn't, because of what they say."
MSD is currently investigating this incident, with staff working directly with the school’s technology services and security systems, as well as interviewing students to try and identify the individual(s) responsible for writing the letter.
In a statement from MSD, a spokesperson said, “We do not condone this in any form, and punishment for this type of behavior will be swift and severe."
The statement goes on to say “hate does not belong” at MHS.
Students came together Tuesday morning for a peaceful walkout, protesting the hateful words found inside the letter. Lindley also reported the incident to school staff.
"I went to go report it to them, and they said that they're currently trying to do an investigation to try and figure out who it is. So I don't think it's gone very far, and they haven't said anything about it,” Lindley said.
As the disrespectful letter made its way through MHS, even making rounds on social media, students began questioning who their peers really are.
“I do trust most of the teachers and the people who are in charge. I do believe that they have our best interest in mind," said Fay. "It's just some of the students, some of our peers, are not the most trustworthy."
Both Fay and Lindley are sophomores at MHS and state they just want this situation taken care of. They do not wish to know who wrote the letter, because as Fay believes, “It would make for a bigger issue.”
Rather, the students just want to feel safe going to school.