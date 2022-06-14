The statement reads:

The content of the letter is reprehensible and targeted at the LGBTQIA+ community. School administration and district staff immediately began an investigation to locate who created the letter and where it originated. Staff have worked directly with our Technology Department, security systems and other staffers, along with interviewing students who have shared information, to try to locate the individual(s) responsible for this disgusting behavior. We do not condone this in any form, and punishment for this type of behavior will be swift and severe.

Administrators and staff also immediately worked with the MHS Sexuality and Gender Alliance (SAGA) club and other members of the student body to support students and staff who were impacted by the letter. Students worked with staff to express their voice and solidarity through a peaceful walkout this morning.

If your student has any information to share, we ask that they come forward to a school administrator as soon as possible. If a student prefers to report information anonymously, messaging the tip line is available via our school and district webpage. Mean High School will always be steadfast and diligent in supporting our students to be themselves and feel empowered to have a voice. Hate does not belong here.