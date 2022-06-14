Mead HS walkout

MEAD, Wash. - Mead High School students walked-out of school Tuesday morning in apparent protest of a vulgar letter posted around the school. 

KHQ was at the scene where around 100 students exited the building, some with picket signs, other carrying Pride flags and began walking the perimeter of the campus. 

Students were accompanied by sheriff's deputies. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

