A Mead High School student is displaying some incredible Holiday spirit and engineering talent
"Looking for some holiday cheer? It only took a sophomore engineer," Mead High School said in a Facebook post. "Check out the video and take stock, or drive on down to Blackhawk!"
Mead HS posted a video of sophomore Ethan Ingalls' Christmas display show north of the Wandermere area, showing some incredible design and programming of lights and colors set to various Pentatonix Holiday songs.
Mead HS says Ingalls designed, modified the pixels, installed and programmed the entire show, located in the Blackhawk neighborhood north of Wandermere.
KHQ is working to tell more of Ethan's story and project on Tuesday.
Do you have a festive display of holiday lights at your house?
