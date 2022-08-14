SPOKANE, Wash. - The Mead School District Board of Directors has included the introduction of two new policies in their meeting agenda for Monday, Aug. 15 regarding civics education and revision to library policies.
Presented by District 4 director, Michael Cannon, the policies aim to address two contentious issues many politicians and school boards are prioritizing: Critical Race Theory (CRT), and gender identity.
Notably, these are non-actionable items on the agenda. There will be a discussion of the policies, but no question and answer section, nor any vote at this time.
Policy 2401: Civics Education
The first of Cannon's policies is "relating to the exclusion of Critical Race Theory and the protection of quality civics education and academic discourse," and asks the board to provide "high-quality civics education" without "mandating politicization in the classroom in the various forms of Critical Race Theory."
The policy stipulates Mead School District employees cannot be made to discuss "a particular topic in public policy or social affairs," naming the 1619 Project, CRT curricula or ideology, "How to be AntiRacist," and "Caste" specifically, stipulating any who does choose to explore those topics do so from "diverse and contending perspectives without giving deference to any one perspective."
It additionally states employees cannot require participation, make it part of the course, or assign a grade or class credit for the material. It also disallows teachers from encouraging student political activism, such as contacting legislators.
Cannon's policy states Mead should aim to provide student lessons in civic education that is age appropriate and supports students' "functional understanding of the fundamental moral, political, and intellectual foundations of the American experiment in self-government and Washington's role in that noble experiment."
It also provides a list of primary sources from which civics discourse should center and take priority over other curriculum and resources, including the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Federalist Papers, the second of John Locke's Two Treatises of Government, and transcripts of the Lincoln–Douglas debates.
Policy & Procedure 2021 Revision: Library Media Center
Cannon has also introduced a policy revision draft, proposing additional language stating resources must be "age appropriate and shall not include references to gender identity, gender fluidity, the gender spectrum, or gender-neutral ideology in any form in Elementary libraries."
It adds this as well to the Considerations for De-selection section, which also includes materials in poor physical condition, is no longer current, is not circulating for an extended period of time, or perpetuates culture, ethnic, or sexual stereotypes.
There is already a consideration established for materials of an inappropriate reading level.
You can read the text of both policies here:
NAACP Spokane president, Kianna Duncan, responded in a Facebook Live, stating, "I didn't learn about racism from Critical Race Theory being taught in schools. I learned about racism because I experienced it. And nearly every person that looks like me, or any shade of brown, has experienced it themselves as well."
She posited that students will seek out more information on these topics on their own if the topics are banned from schools.
"The very thing we try to keep away from kids? That's the thing they go after," she said, "So even choosing not to have a conversation about what has actually happened in our country, that is not going to keep kids from learning about it."
She acknowledged the topic is heavy, but avoiding the uncomfortable feelings doesn't change the truth. Duncan also states acknowledging the truth doesn't mean having to feel guilt or shame, even for those with direct ties to slavery or other historic racial injustices.
"That doesn't make them the worst people in the world," she said of those ancestors, "it makes them people who made some terribly poor decisions that have had generational impact, over and over again.
"You can't keep doing that. You have to be the thing that stops it, and you can't stop it by denying the truth."
You can watch Duncan's full statement HERE.
Michael Cannon has not made a statement on the matter at this time.