MEAD, Wash. - The Mead School District Board of Directors will continue to discuss multiple proposals pertaining to critical race theory (CRT) and gender identity at their next meeting on Sept. 12.
CRT is a field of academic study often studied in colleges and universities that links racism to established power structures in western society. It has become a salient political issue in recent years over concerns that it's prominent in K-12 education and represents an intrusion of the political opinions of educators into curriculum.
District 4 director, Michael Cannon presented the two policies at the board's meeting on Aug. 15. One police aims to exclude subjects related to CRT from school curriculum. The other seeks to remove all material that references "gender identity, gender fluidity, the gender spectrum or gender-neutral ideology in any form" from elementary school libraries.
When the policies were first proposed, NAACP Spokane president, Kiantha Duncan, responded in a Facebook Live, saying, "I didn't learn about racism from Critical Race Theory being taught in schools. I learned about racism because I experienced it. And nearly every person that looks like me, or any shade of brown, has experienced it themselves as well."
She suggested students will seek out more information on these topics on their own if the topics are banned from schools.
