MEAD, Wash. - The Mead School District has decided to move their board meetings online preempting "planned local and statewide disruptions of school board meetings."
The change follows mask mandate protests that happened across Washington on Aug. 18 as part of the "Unmask our Kids" movement.
Starting with the meeting on Aug. 30, meetings will be conducted over zoom. Community members will still have the chance for questions and comments via the "raise your hand" function.
A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 6 in 10 Americans support the masking of students and teachers in schools.
The poll found a wide bipartisan divide in support however. Around 3 in 10 republicans were for masking in schools compared with 8 in 10 democrats.