The Mead School Board voted on two proposals at their meeting Monday night. One had to do with banning critical race theory and the other had to do with banning books that mention "they/them" pronouns from elementary school libraries.
The school board voted against both proposals, meaning curriculum touching on critical race theory isn't banned, and books that have to do with gender identity are also not banned.
To be clear, critical race theory isn't currently in any of Mead's teaching materials, since the topic is generally a college-level course.
When it came to getting rid of books that mention gender identity, one member sat out, and the rest of the board voted 4-0 and questioned whether the book ban was even legal.
During the meeting, parents, community members and students raised their opinions. A few hundred people were present at the meeting.