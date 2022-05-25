SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday, the Mead school district sent a letter to families covering the importance and prevalence of student safety within their schools.
The letter opened by addressing the school-shooting tragedy that occurred in Uvalde, TX, on Tuesday. The letter went on to cover a series of security measures that Mead district schools currently have in place:
Crisis Management Plans in each school building
Single points of entry at all schools
All exterior doors are locked during the day
Visitors must be granted access to the buildings through the main entrance
A ‘Report a Concern’ button on the school district’s main web page.
Additionally, the letter states that the Mead school district has a ‘Threat Assessment Team’ in place to work toward ensuring that “students of concern have appropriate support in place to be successful.”
Along with the letter, the Mead school district sent out a ‘School Threat Resources’ document, highlighting and assisting teachers and parents on how to talk to children about senseless violence.
Within this document, tips include starting the conversation about this tragedy in a developmentally appropriate way with kids and teaching children that violence is never the answer.
To report any situation that may pose a threat to students or staff of Mead school district, please call 509-381-0360.