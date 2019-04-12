The Mead School District is taking steps to deal with an anticipated budget shortfall of $12 million dollars for the 2019-2020 school year.
In a letter sent to employees, the district said it is holding a special board meeting, that will be open to public, where it will present it modified budget to deal with the shortfall. That meeting will be held April 17th at 6 pm at the District Office located at 2323 E. Farwell Road.
The district said it will not take any action until after the public has a chance to comment on the proposed reductions. The modified budget will posted on Mead District Homepage on April 18th
The week following the special board meeting the community, there will be time for public comment at the regular board meeting on April 22nd and again at a meeting on Wednesday, April 24th at the District Office.
You can read the full letter sent to employees here:
The Mead School District, like many school districts in the Spokane region and our state, anticipates a budget shortfall for the 2019-2020 school year. To address this budget shortage the School Board, on March 25, 2019, adopted Resolution 19-3, 2019-2020 Financial Emergency and Budget Uncertainty. This resolution authorized Superintendent Tom Rockefeller to develop and recommend to the Board a Modified Education Program to address and resolve an anticipated $12 million budget gap.
The proposed Modified Education Program will be presented at a Special Board Meeting on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 6 pm at District Office (2323 E. Farwell Rd.). This meeting is open to the public.
The week following this meeting the community (staff and patrons) will have the opportunity to provide public comment on the proposed Modified Education Program at the April 22, 2019, Regular Board Meeting (6 pm at District Office) and at a Special Board Meeting on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 (6 pm at District Office).
A copy of the proposed Modified Education Program will be posted on the Mead School District homepage on April 18, 2019.
NOTE: No action will be taken on the proposed Modified Education Program until after the public has had the opportunity to comment on the proposed reductions. After hearing public comments the board may direct Superintendent Rockefeller to amend the Modified Education Program before any formal action is taken.
The amount of state funding for basic education is uncertain because legislators are still negotiating the 2019-21 general operating budget, which contains most of the money for the state’s share of school programs. The Legislature is scheduled to adjourn April 28, but has the option of going into special session. The absolute deadline for the Legislature to pass a new budget is midnight on June 30. To meet bargaining agreement deadlines the district cannot wait any longer to begin to address and resolve the anticipated budget shortfall.