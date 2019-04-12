Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... NORTH CENTRAL WHITMAN COUNTY IN EASTERN WASHINGTON... SOUTH CENTRAL SPOKANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON... * UNTIL 230 PM PDT. * AT 1230 PM PDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN THAT WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING. OVERFLOWING POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. PONDING OF WATER ON ROADWAYS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY EXPECTED ON HIGHWAY 195 BETWEEN ROSALIA AND SPANGLE. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... CHENEY, ROSALIA, SPANGLE, MALDEN, WAVERLY, PINE CITY AND PLAZA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&