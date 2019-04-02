A pair of new schools in the Mead School District to be opened in the fall of 2020 have officially been named.
A middle school opening in the fall of 2020 will be named "Highland Middle School." Highland MS will be located in the Five Mile Prairie area at 3515 W. Hawthorne Rd.
An elementary school also opening in the fall of 2020 will be named "Creekside Elementary School." Creekside will be constructed near the old Mead Middle School at 3525 E. Hastings Rd. in Mead, Wash.
Mead School District chose the names through a "Help Us Name Our Schools" survey, with over 1,000 participating in each.
Other options for the new middle school included "Cedar Crest" and "Cougar Ridge." Highland received 485 of the 1,185 votes (40.9 percent).
Of the elementary school name options, Creekside garnered 511 of the 1,183 votes (43.2 percent), topping "Heritage" and "Peone Creek."