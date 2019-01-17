SPOKANE, WA - The resignation of the superintendent for the Mead School District, Dr. Tom Rockefeller, was formally accepted by the Board of Directors Monday, January 14.
Dr. Rockefeller, who has served the school district for the past 13 years and 41 years total in education, will be retiring at the end of the school year.
The board has asked NW Leadership Associates to assist in the search to replace Dr. Rockefeller along with the community's support. Below is a link to a survey to identify desired qualities in a new superintendent.
It is anticipated that a new superintendent will be hired by mid-April with a start date of July 1,2019.