SPOKANE, Wash. - Following a vote earlier this month to table a decision on moving forward with construction of a 10th elementary school, the Mead School District Board of Directors voted to move forward with the project.
The decision was made on Monday, November 18. The school, which is scheduled for a fall 2021 opening, will be located on Five Mile Prairie on the same 67-acre site where Highland Middle School is being constructed.
The decision had originally been tabled to allow time to gather information on the 2020-2021 school year budget. With the failure of the recent Supplemental Levy, the board wanted to make sure the district could afford the non-teacher costs of approximately $650,000 associated with the project.
According to a release from the district, the board considered a number of factors when making the decision, including:
- K-5 enrollment on Five Mile Prairie is predicted to reach 1,000+ students in 2023
- The new elementary school would allow students throughout the district to attend their neighborhood school
- From a boundary standpoint, building a 10th elementary school is less disruptive for all students.
- A 10th elementary school accommodates current and future growth at current construction costs. Construction costs could increase 3-5 percent annually. Therefore, the district would need additional taxpayer-approved dollars the longer the project is delayed.
To help plan for the new elementary school, the Mead School District will be reaching out in the near future to survey Prairie View parents and guardians for their feedback on who should attend the new school.
