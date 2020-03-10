MEAD, Wash. - In a letter addressed to Governor Jay Inlsee, The Mead School Board of Directors said they are unanimously opposed to the Comprehensive Sexual Health Education Bill (ESSB 5395).
The bill would require Washington’s 295 school districts to teach comprehensive sexual health education in grades K-12.
In the letter, the Board of Directors said they are opposed to the bill because it takes away local control in a "highly controversial and sensitive area".
Directors also said in the letter that the mandate is unfunded and would delay purchasing much needed materials for other areas.
The bill has been passed by the House and the Senate and is awaiting the Governor's signature.
A protest over the bill is set to take place at the State Capitol in Olympia on Wednesday.
