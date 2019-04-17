MEAD - Wednesday evening the Mead School District presented recommendations to the School Board to address an estimated $12 million dollar budget shortfall heading into the 2019-2020 school year.
The recommendations, they say, will save the district about $15 million dollars, but include heavy cuts both to people and programs.
The Recommendations:
- Eliminate Club stipends: Saving of $142,000
- Close Riverpoint Academy for 2 years: Saving of $1 million
- Eliminate Elementary Sports Program: Saving of $480,000
- Reduce Para time on non-student days: Saving of $144,000
- Eliminate 2 tech positions: Saving of $110,000
- Eliminate 1 Business office staff: Saving of $70,000
- Close the MEAD Alternative High School: Saving of $600,000
- Eliminate 6th Grade Camp: Saving of $28,000
- Eliminate 4th team at Mead/Mt Spokane High Schools: Saving of $40,000
- Eliminate MEPP/NorthStar SPED Certified Position: Saving of $75,000
- Eliminate MEPP/NorthStar SPED Para Position: Saving of $35,000
- Eliminate Staffing Para Reduction: Saving of $320,000
- Staffing Ratio: Saving of $2,000,000 (Note the district did not specify the description for this item)
- Eliminate Compass Social Worker: Saving of $92,000
- Elementary Para Educator Positions reduced 6 to 3 hours (19.5 positions): Saving of $389,600
- Secondary Para Educator Positions reduced 5 hours to 2 (16.2 positions): Saving of $492,800
- Eliminate 1.4 work learning positions: Saving of $112,000
- Eliminate 2 Overstaffed positions SPED: Saving of $160,000
- Eliminate High School Compass SPED: Saving of $175,000
- Eliminate 10 Education Specialist positions:Saving of $750,000
- Eliminate Building Administrator: Saving of $140,000
- Eliminate 8 Elemetary Social Workers: Saving of $600,000
- Eliminate 2 High School Administrative Assistants: Saving of $140,000
- Eliminate 2 High School Counselors: Saving of $150,000
- Activities and Ads Release Reduction: Saving of $100,00
- Eliminate 1 Warehouse Transportation Administrative Assistant: Saving of $70,000
- Eliminate 1 Delivery Position: Saving of $70,000
- Eliminate 25 Print Center Para Eds: Saving of $20,000
- Eliminate 1 Tech Administrative Assistant: Saving of $70,000
- Staff members impacted have been informed of the recommendations, but at this time no one has received layoff notices. These cuts are what the district describes as a worst case, but realistic, scenario. Administrators and educators at the Mead School District, and districts across Washington State, are hopeful that the legislature will ultimately provide money for K-12 that will help offset, or reverse, these recommendations.
The board will consider these recommendations, but want to hear from parents and students in the Mead School District about what is important to them.