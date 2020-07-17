MEAD, Wash. - The goal for Mead School District (MSD) continues to be having 100% of students back for face-to-face instruction in the fall, as long as it's allowed by local and state officials.
According to MSD, staff are continuing to work hard on reopening plans, which are taking into consideration feedback that was submitted through their Fall 2020 Reopening Initial Planning Survey last month. More than 3,600 families responded to the survey.
There are committees currently in place working on elementary school contingency plans, secondary school contingency plans, plans for students with special needs and a group working specifically on safety protocols.
While the aim is to have all kids back in their classrooms this fall, MSD said that will only happen if they are allowed to do so by Governor Jay Inslee's Office and the Department of Health.
"At this point in time, it is looking like we may be faced with running a hybrid online/face-to-face instruction model. However, this could change in the coming weeks," MSD said in a press release.
The district said they have been planning for the following scenarios:
- Face-to-Face Instruction: If allowed by local and state officials, MSD will resume face-to-face instruction for all students K-12, including preschool. They will follow strict safety guidelines, including social distancing and other requirements set forth by the state.
- Split/Rotating Schedules: If MSD is not allowed to resume regular face-to-face instruction for all students, they are planning for a split/rotating schedule for all students. Students would not attend every day, however the goal would be to ensure that students living in the same household attend school on the same days. This scenario would allow staff to work with smaller groups of students at a time. When students aren't physically at school, they would be engaged in online learning activities.
- Continuous Learning 2.0: If state or local officials do not allow for students to attend school in person this fall, MSD will engage students in "robust online learning opportunities." This scenario will look very different than the one that played out last spring. Feedback from families included a desire for more direct contact from teachers and a more structured daily schedule and routine. Online learning would include a blend of recorded lessons and live instruction, depending on the grade level. Students in need of technology will once again be able to check out laptops for use during the school year. Contingency plans are also being developed for families without internet access.
