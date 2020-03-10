The Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered on a roadway near Northwood Middle School.
The sheriff's office says an AMR ambulance crew discovered a deceased adult body around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday on Farwell, east of Pittsburg St. Deputies and detectives responded to the scene to conduct a death investigation to learn what occurred and how the person died.
Major Crimes Detectives are at the scene conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in the roadway.— SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) March 10, 2020
All of the Mead School District is on a 2-hour delayed start. #SCSO #Spokane #SpokaneValey #CdA https://t.co/xJ2ZzMNxqp
Farwell Rd. was closed for multiple hours between Pittsburg St. and Newport Highway (Hwy-2), but has since reopened.
The Mead School District says all schools will be running two hours late on Tuesday due to the police activity in the Northwood area. The following voicemail was sent out on behalf of the district:
Authorities say to avoid the area and seek alternate routes for your morning commute.
Anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity in the area of Farwell and Pittsburg between midnight and 3:30 a.m., or who can provide any information regarding this investigation is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10031924.
KHQ has a reporter at the scene awaiting more information from deputies.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the name of the deceased at a later date when appropriate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.