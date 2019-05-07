MEAD - The Mead School District will no longer be cutting most education specialists and social workers despite their $12 million budget shortfall heading into the next school year.
The Mead School District has presented a more final budget plan, which still includes closure of Riverpoint Academy and MEAD Alternative school.
Two weeks ago, it was standing room only at Northwood Middle school as the school board heard concerns from the community about how they're working to make up the difference.
Staff, parents and students were there to convince the board members to spare programs that they say benefit their children, their education and their students.
As of Tuesday, May 7, the school board has decided not to cut most of the education specialists and social workers for the next school year.
The board won't make a final decision until their regular board meeting, set for May 13.